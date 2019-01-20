Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

20 January, 2019 - 05:45
Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

IuriiSokolov

But so far the estates of dozens of people from Suffolk, which could have helped to buy a college education or pay off a mortgage, have never been claimed.

HM Treasury takes care of people’s homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet, updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

The list shows 62 people who died in Suffolk, along with six born in the county but who died elsewhere.

Many have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

However the government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate, meaning those who believe they are rightful heirs may not have long to make a claim.

Vicky Hosking, partner at Michael Smith and Co Solicitors in Ipswich, said the figures reiterated how important it is for people to make a will.

Yet statistics show that six out of 10 people have not made a will.

“The most popular reason why people don’t make a will is they feel they’re going to jinx themselves,” she said.

She also said young families are often faced with difficult choices about who should become the guardian of their children should the worst happen, meaning they put off making a decision.

Others live in what she called “blended families”, where partners have children from different marriages - meaning they again put off difficult decisions about who benefactors should be.

However she said: “It is a growing area of society. More and more people live in those modern family arrangements and more than ever at that point you need a will, probably more than a regular nuclear family.”

If you do not have a will, she said: “The difficulty it creates is that your estate ends up going to a person that doesn’t reflect your wishes.

“If you’re living as a cohabiting couple, your partner is not necessarily going to benefit from your estate - it’s going to go to your parents or children.

“Solicitors are your best option. Most firms tend to offer a free initial appointment or a fixed fee.”

She said she tries to help clients “break down barriers” to making a will and that if people take the step of going to see a solicitor to talk about the options available, they are usually more comfortable about making decisions.

The surnames of people on the unclaimed estates list who died in Suffolk are:

■ Adams

■ Beverley

■ Blackman

■ Blackmore

■ Bonnett

■ Brown

■ Carey

■ Carter

■ Chapman

■ Cleare

■ Cooper

■ Curry

■ Duffin

■ Eddon

■ Elliott

■ Fromelins

■ Furnival

■ Gula

■ Gustowski

■ Harris

■ Harrison

■ Harrop

■ Havilland

■ Hopkinson

■ Jamieson

■ Jarrett

■ Jaskulski

■ Knott

■ Krogulec

■ Krozak

■ Lempe

■ Lingwood

■ Lysenko

■ Miles

■ Newson

■ Niedzielski

■ O’Brien

■ Ong

■ Owers

■ Palfrey

■ Parkes

■ Peck

■ Phelan

■ Plummer

■ Reeve x2

■ Renton-White

■ Rielly

■ Roberts

■ Runge

■ Runnacles

■ Sage

■ Schonborn

■ Stephenson

■ Stopher

■ Thompson

■ Vansittart

■ Watt

■ Whiting

■ Williamson

■ Woods

■ Yunas

The surnames of people on the unclaimed estates list who were born in Suffolk but died elsewhere are:

■ Baxter

■ Dudley

■ Howard

■ Shepherdson

■ Smith

■ Suckling

Most Read

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Prince Philip ‘pictured driving new Land Rover’ two days after crash

Media gathered at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Canaries sit back and relax as promotion rivals Leeds and Sheffield United both lose

Daniel Farke celebrated victory with the Carrow Road faithful after his team's 3-1 win over Birmingham on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Clunan at the double as Linnets make hard work of home victory

King's Lynn Town players celebrate after Adam Marriott's opener against Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

‘We have to live our lives and do what we can do but its tragic’ - family still trying to come to terms with death of Norfolk athlete killed in crash

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A mother’s desperate last chance for a future with her children

Heather Bellamy needs to raise £200,000 for life saving treatment in America. Photo: Heather Bellamy

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists