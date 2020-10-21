Search

Coastguards and hovercraft found runaway dog

PUBLISHED: 12:33 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 21 October 2020

Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft joined the search for the missing dog on Heacham beach.

Coastguards and a lifeboat crew found a dog which had run away from its owner.

Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft was launched at 5.30pm on Tuesday to help search for the dog, which was last seen running on Heacham beach towards Snettisham.

The dog was caught by coastguards, before the hovercraft picked them up and took them back to Heacham, where the dog was reunied with its owner.

