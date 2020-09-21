Can you help trace driver involved in hit and run at Thickthorn roundabout?

Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

The driver of a silver car is being sought by police following a hit and run on the edge of Norwich.

A black VW Passat was on the Thickthorn roundabout, heading towards the services, when a silver car collided with the front nearside of the Passat.

The female driver and passenger were uninjured.

The driver of the silver car stopped briefly before leaving the scene, driving off on the A47 towards Swaffham. Part of the car’s number plate is AO65.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened at about 12.25pm on Saturday (September 19).

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the silver car and urge them to come forward. Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam footage.

• Witnesses should contact PC Wendy Frary on 101 quoting incident number 193 of September 19.