Search

Advanced search

LOOK how we used to live 100 years ago. Would you fancy it?

PUBLISHED: 14:15 01 January 2020

Hmm… This is from 1929. Run it now and an anti-sexism/anti-stereotyping # campaign would be trending before we knew it Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

Hmm… This is from 1929. Run it now and an anti-sexism/anti-stereotyping # campaign would be trending before we knew it Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

Archant

Country estates for £5,000… a new Buick car for £700… county-town phone numbers with only three digits… Welcome to the 1920s

Classic 1920s looks Picture: STEVEN RUSSELLClassic 1920s looks Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

As a new decade dawned, East Anglia was, understandably, still living under the shadow of The Great War. The talk in January, 1920, was of a shortage of sugar, blamed on the amount of sweets and other confectionery now being made in peacetime.

Newspaper front pages were still dominated by adverts for livestock sales and other agricultural matters, as well as houses to buy and rent.

Much of the news featured the sadder side of life. For instance: Harry Bilner, of Handford Cut, Ipswich, admitted stealing a hundredweight of Arran Chief potatoes from Hill Farm, Baylham, and stealing pullets. He escaped prison only because it was his first offence. Harry was fined £2 on each charge.

Teenage Norwich ironmonger Harry Tyce was punished for trying to pull a fast one - the first prosecution in the city under the Profiteering Act.

Evidence that East Anglia was interested in the emerging fashions by the tail end of the 1920s. Never let anyone say we’re sartorial dinosaurs Picture: STEVEN RUSSELLEvidence that East Anglia was interested in the emerging fashions by the tail end of the 1920s. Never let anyone say we’re sartorial dinosaurs Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

The 19-year-old had offered to sell a tailor an iron "goose" - a kind of flat iron - at a price the authorities thought unreasonable. He'd sought 18 shillings; the authorities reckoned a fair price was 15 shillings.

Tyce, of St Peter's Street, was fined £5, with £1 11s costs.

Botwoods of Carr Street, Ipswich (phone Ipswich 800), advertised a two-seater Buick car for £700 and a Cadillac with five seats for £1,375.

Ipswich Hippodrome's twice-nightly variety show included the Dancing Madcaps. The Central Cinema showed Betta, The Gipsy - "a romance of Gipsy life, the Welsh waterfalls, the caravans rolling along the winding roads…"

Simpler, stylish, soothing... We can get a taste of 1920s living at The Vintage House in Aldeburgh ( www.bestofsuffolk.co.uk/properties/the-vintage-house) Picture: Best of SuffolkSimpler, stylish, soothing... We can get a taste of 1920s living at The Vintage House in Aldeburgh ( www.bestofsuffolk.co.uk/properties/the-vintage-house) Picture: Best of Suffolk

On January 6, Horsey School was destroyed by flames. Fire was a hazard of life: later that month, staff and customers had a narrow escape from a shop fire in St Benedict's, Norwich. In February, Weybread Mill was destroyed.

Two youths with a revolver raided Lloyd's Bank in Beccles in February, 1921. More cheerfully, King George V, his Queen and daughter Princess Mary visited Norwich to hear about progress with housing and help for the unemployed.

You may also want to watch:

Another fire - three people died in March, 1922, in a blaze in Surrey Street, Norwich.

A quality advert from 1920 – though a touch more verbose than a later slogan such as Beanz Meanz Heinz Picture: STEVEN RUSSELLA quality advert from 1920 – though a touch more verbose than a later slogan such as Beanz Meanz Heinz Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

By the spring of 1925, newspaper adverts and editorial coverage reflected a growing interest in fashion, though most folk wouldn't have been part of the affluent "flapper" crowd out for a good time.

Food production was still an issue - milk and sugar beet the causes for concern that April.

Ipswich estate agent Gerald Benjamin offered what were described as attractive brick-built modern villas in the east of the town - "6 good rooms, bathroom, excellent gardens" - for £525 and £550.

Fur: Acceptable in 1920 (apparently) but not 100 years later, please! Picture: STEVEN RUSSELLFur: Acceptable in 1920 (apparently) but not 100 years later, please! Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

In November, 1925, Herbert George Whiteman (also known as Bloye) was executed in Norwich by hanging.

The 27-year-old had, in June, been accused of murdering mother-in-law Clara Squires and his estranged wife Alice at Town Farm, Swaffham. The indictment concerning Alice was not pursued.

Fashion appeared to be a growth industry in the summer of 1929… though agricultural sales finished the decade as they started it: making up the bulk of the "small ads" on the front page of newspapers.

Stylish furniture for a new decade Picture: STEVEN RUSSELLStylish furniture for a new decade Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

For 70-year-old dishonest dealer Herbert Mulley, the 1920s ended on a downward slope, as a career of crime earned him three years of penal servitude.

The Recorder at Ipswich Quarter Sessions told him: "You are an extremely difficult case to deal with because, frankly, you have about as bad a record as it has been my painful duty to come across."

The septuagenarian, from Elmswell, near Stowmarket, admitted unlawfully obtaining £4 from a wood machinist by false pretences and with intent to defraud. The court heard there was also a warrant out against Mulley, with the Metropolitan Police, for a similar offence.

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Redwell Brewery bosses defiant despite parent company liquidation

The parent company of Redwell Brewing is being placed in liquidation. Pic: Archant

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

First meteor shower of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next meteor shower. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you spot anyone you know in our Sheringham New Year’s Day dip gallery?

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists