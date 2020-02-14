Search

Man proves he holds key to girlfriend's heart with escape room proposal

14 February, 2020 - 06:00
Kerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

After working as a team to crack codes at an escape room in Norwich, the final clue made sure it was a lifelong partnership for a Caister couple as the man asked his girlfriend to marry him.

Connor Calton is on one knee as his proposal to girlfriend Kerry Mason is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYConnor Calton is on one knee as his proposal to girlfriend Kerry Mason is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Valentine's Day came early for Connor Calton, 25, and Kerry Mason, 28, after Connor popped the question on Thursday afternoon at the Secrets of the Tunnels escape room in Castle Meadow, located in the undercroft below KindaKafe.

After completing the game in 53 minutes, 59 seconds, just under the hour given to teams, it wasn't just a badge waiting for Miss Mason.

As she opened the final box there was a message inside from Mr Carlton asking her to marry him.

Kerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She then turned around to see Mr Calton on one knee with a ring and it was an immediate 'yes' as a huge smile was plastered across both of their faces and they hugged and kissed.

Speaking after the proposal, Miss Mason said: "I didn't expect to be engaged today so I'm a bit shaken up but it feels so good.

Kerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I just want everyone we love and care for to be at the wedding and we will have a big party to celebrate the two families coming together."

The couple met four years ago next month while working together with autistic children. Miss Mason is now training to be a midwife and Mr Calton is a carer for a boy with cerebral palsy.

Kerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKerry Mason and Connor Calton celebrate their engagement after Connor's proposal is the final clue in the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Calton said: "I decided to propose in an escape room as I thought she wouldn't expect it and we did one before in Hull and we really enjoyed it.

"I love everything about her and she makes me laugh and is probably the kindest person I know and I can't imagine spending my life with anyone else."

The engagement ring and the final clue as Connor Calton proposes to girlfriend Kerry Mason during the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe engagement ring and the final clue as Connor Calton proposes to girlfriend Kerry Mason during the History Mystery Escape Room game they were playing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lisa Willett, customer experience manager at History Mystery, said: "Connor dropped us an email saying he wanted to propose to his girlfriend and we were delighted to help him.

"It was brilliant as the first thing she spotted when she opened the box was the winner's badge and not the proposal itself."

