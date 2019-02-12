History of musical theatre to be celebrated in special production

Helen McDermott is starring in The Show Must Go On at Wells Maltings. Picture: Archant Archant

A production which celebrates 100 years of musical theatre is set to be shown at a community hub in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Show Must Go On will be performed at Wells Maltings in March and stars Helen McDermott as both narrator and performer.

Told through acting, song and dance, the show brings together some of the most-loved songs of musical theatre from years gone by right up until the present day.

It also features six other professional performers along with a special guest performance from Norwich based Heather Millan School of Dance & Performing Arts.

The group behind the show is Performers International Productions and it will be shown twice on the same day, at 2pm and 7.30pm on Friday March 15.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and concessions £13 and are available from the box office on 01328 710885 and online at www.wellsmaltings.org.uk.