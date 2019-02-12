History at your fingertips - your chance to transcribe historical records

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:51 22 February 2019

Extract of historical council meeting giving Lord Nelson freedom of the Borough. Photo: BCKLWN Photo: BCKLWN

Extract of historical council meeting giving Lord Nelson freedom of the Borough. Photo: BCKLWN Photo: BCKLWN

BCKLWN

The King’s Lynn borough archives are offering the public a chance to try their hand at transcribing some historical records.

On Saturday, March 2 from 10am-2pm a drop-in session is being held at the borough archives building behind Stories of Lynn, where there is chance to try transcribing old council minutes from the Georgian period (1731-1822).

Trainee archivist Luke Shackell said: “We have a wealth of records in the archives and we want to make them more accessible to people.

“By offering a free session where people can have a go at transcribing a record, we hope that they will become more interested and engaged with the project and will offer to transcribe documents at home as this is an online project.”

Transcriptions include discussions of important events such as the French Revolution, the Napoleonic wars, and local issues such as the decline of King’s Lynn as a major port.

