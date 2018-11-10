Search

Historical Armistice photograph to be recreated 100 years on

10 November, 2018 - 07:00
This photograph outside the White Hart pub in Costessey was taken on the Armistice 1918. Pic: Paul Cooper/Costessey Town Council.

Paul Cooper/Costessey Town Council

A community is aiming to recreate an historical photograph of how Armistice Day was marked a hundred years ago,

People in Costessey plan to re-enact the picture taken outside the White Hart pub in 1918.

Paul Cooper, from Costessey Town Council, said: “The picture was taken on Armistice Day in 1918 and featured in Ernest Gage’s book about Costessey.

“During the First World War, Costessey Hall had been commandeered by the war office and soldiers were stationed and trained there.

“The soldiers in the photograph had been staying at the hall when the news of the end of the war had broken.

“I thought it would be good to try to recreate it to mark the centenary. We’ve got the British Legion coming along and the sea scouts. It will be interesting to compare then and now.”

One thing which will definitely look different is the pub. The White Hart pub, which features in the old photograph, has been demolished and rebuilt. It is now known as the Harte of Costessey.

People in Costessey are welcome to join in with the recreation. They should meet outside the Town House Road pub, at 10.15am on Sunday.

