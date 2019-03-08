Historic fishing boats to bring to life Norfolk's crab and whelk industry

Wells Harbour near East Quay where an event to showcase historic wooden fishing boats is taking place.Photo by John Paul. (c) copyright newzulu.com

A plethora of historic wooden fishing boats are set to grace the waters at Wells as part of a regatta along the north Norfolk quay.

The event has been organised by the charitable trust Rescue Wooden Boats and will take place this weekend on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

People are invited to come and look at traditional wooden vessels, which will be based at Tugboat Yard on the east quay. There they will be able to talk to the boats' owners and hear about the history of the local crab and whelk industry.

A spokesperson from the trust said: "Rescue Wooden Boats wishes to thank Wells harbour commissioners, the harbour master Robert Smith MBE, and the owners and former owners of the boats taking part in the regatta."

From 10am, visitors can enjoy the entertainment which has been organised, including music and a tombola, as well as the flotilla of boats steaming through the harbour on the Saturday.