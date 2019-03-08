Historic pub to reopen this Thursday

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:54 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 28 October 2019

The Lattice House will reopen on Thursday October 31. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lattice House will reopen on Thursday October 31. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A historic pub is set to reopen its doors this Thursday.

The Lattice House will reopen on Thursday October 31. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lattice House in King's Lynn has been closed since the end of July after owner Hawthorn Leisure's former tenant pulled out.

Now, new landlord Gary Haime claims the pub will pour the cheapest pints in town when it opens at 12pm in three days time.

Mr Haime said: "As promised we have kept our prices very cheap, for example Fosters we shall be serving at £1.95 a pint, Strongbow Dark Fruits at £2.40 a pint and Maltsmiths for £2.90 a pint.

"We are very excited to be opening the doors again of such an iconic pub within Kings Lynn, we shall be aiming to be providing our full food service along with a Sunday carvery very soon."

Mr Haime currently operates five pubs in Wisbech (Coyote Bar, VIP Lounge, Hare and Hound, Kennedy's and the Black Bear) along with a restaurant.

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Man's body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

'The village is being destroyed'- Life in Norfolk's fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

