Historic pub to reopen this Thursday

The Lattice House will reopen on Thursday October 31. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A historic pub is set to reopen its doors this Thursday.

The Lattice House in King's Lynn has been closed since the end of July after owner Hawthorn Leisure's former tenant pulled out.

Now, new landlord Gary Haime claims the pub will pour the cheapest pints in town when it opens at 12pm in three days time.

Mr Haime said: "As promised we have kept our prices very cheap, for example Fosters we shall be serving at £1.95 a pint, Strongbow Dark Fruits at £2.40 a pint and Maltsmiths for £2.90 a pint.

"We are very excited to be opening the doors again of such an iconic pub within Kings Lynn, we shall be aiming to be providing our full food service along with a Sunday carvery very soon."

Mr Haime currently operates five pubs in Wisbech (Coyote Bar, VIP Lounge, Hare and Hound, Kennedy's and the Black Bear) along with a restaurant.