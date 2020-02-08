Historic cemetery needs your help

(L -R) The Revd James Stewart, Dale Wiseman, Councillor Ian Mackie and Roger Pointer. Picture: Ian Mackie Archant

People are needed to help clean and restore a town's most historic graves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A project has been launched to tend to the cemetery on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers are being sought to clear an initial area, which includes the graves of John Robert Harvey and Sir George Morse, from 9am-12pm on Saturday February, 22.

The Rev James Stewart said: "It will be magnificent to start to improve this very historic part of the churchyard, which will help those undertaking family and community research and those keen to learn more about the history of the area."

Anyone interested in helping should contact Mr James on 01603 439160.