Historic steam train Mayflower set for town visit

The Mayflower  steam train going over Oulton Broad bridge in 2015. The steam train is due to return to Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

A historic steam train that used to be regularly seen across East Anglia is set to return to the region.

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Lowestoft on Saturday, August 31.

There will be a rare chance for enthusiasts to see the 61306 Mayflower on its first steam rail tour in almost five years as it visits Lowestoft with several hundred visitors aboard on an excursion from London Kings Cross.

Built for the London & North Eastern Railway, the 61306 Mayflower previously visited the region in 2015.

The historic steam locomotive was due to visit Norfolk on April 11, but organisers Steam Dreams had to cancel the scheduled visit due to a faulty engine.

With thousands of railway enthusiasts expected to line the route, at the time the company said they would look to rearrange a future visit for later this year.

And now steam enthusiasts will be in for a treat along the Wherry Lines and in Lowestoft on Saturday as they flock to catch a glimpse of the B1.

To mark the occasion the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Lowestoft Central Project have arranged for the newly restored Parcels Office Public Exhibition Space to host another opportunity to view the hugely popular Departures Exhibition, featuring more than 70 photographic images of the local railway scene taken over the past five decades by acclaimed railway photographer, David Pearce.

Open between 10am and 5pm, admission to the exhibition is free and will include a chance to meet the photographer.

Between noon and 5pm, the East Suffolk Lines, Wherry Lines and Bittern Line Community Rail Partnerships will also have information available about local railway routes and rail related attractions.

There will also be information on the forthcoming Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival, a display from the Halesworth to Southwold Railway Preservation Society, a railway book sale and refreshments.

Mayflower is expected to arrive in Lowestoft about 2pm and be at the station for a couple of hours while passengers from the excursion have an opportunity to visit the town.

Those wishing to see Mayflower on her journeys via the Wherry Lines this weekend are asked to take care and not trespass on the railway as doing so could lead to delays and potential prosecution.