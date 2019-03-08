Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Historic steam train Mayflower set for town visit

PUBLISHED: 13:41 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 28 August 2019

The Mayflower  steam train going over Oulton Broad bridge in 2015. The steam train is due to return to Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: MICK HOWES

The Mayflower  steam train going over Oulton Broad bridge in 2015. The steam train is due to return to Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: MICK HOWES

Archant

A historic steam train that used to be regularly seen across East Anglia is set to return to the region.

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Lowestoft on Saturday, August 31.

There will be a rare chance for enthusiasts to see the 61306 Mayflower on its first steam rail tour in almost five years as it visits Lowestoft with several hundred visitors aboard on an excursion from London Kings Cross.

Built for the London & North Eastern Railway, the 61306 Mayflower previously visited the region in 2015.

The historic steam locomotive was due to visit Norfolk on April 11, but organisers Steam Dreams had to cancel the scheduled visit due to a faulty engine.

With thousands of railway enthusiasts expected to line the route, at the time the company said they would look to rearrange a future visit for later this year.

You may also want to watch:

And now steam enthusiasts will be in for a treat along the Wherry Lines and in Lowestoft on Saturday as they flock to catch a glimpse of the B1.

To mark the occasion the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Lowestoft Central Project have arranged for the newly restored Parcels Office Public Exhibition Space to host another opportunity to view the hugely popular Departures Exhibition, featuring more than 70 photographic images of the local railway scene taken over the past five decades by acclaimed railway photographer, David Pearce.

Open between 10am and 5pm, admission to the exhibition is free and will include a chance to meet the photographer.

Between noon and 5pm, the East Suffolk Lines, Wherry Lines and Bittern Line Community Rail Partnerships will also have information available about local railway routes and rail related attractions.

There will also be information on the forthcoming Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival, a display from the Halesworth to Southwold Railway Preservation Society, a railway book sale and refreshments.

Mayflower is expected to arrive in Lowestoft about 2pm and be at the station for a couple of hours while passengers from the excursion have an opportunity to visit the town.

Those wishing to see Mayflower on her journeys via the Wherry Lines this weekend are asked to take care and not trespass on the railway as doing so could lead to delays and potential prosecution.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

County councillor apologises for sending ‘insensitive’ email

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

Mystery surrounds pie and mash shop closure

Diss Pie and Mash Shop has suddenly closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists