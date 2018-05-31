Historic shop comes under the hammer
PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 May 2020
A historic town centre shop is set to come under the hammer next week.
No 142 Norfolk Street, in King’s Lynn, is currently let to toy chain The Entertainer.
But the Grade II listed building near the junction with the High Street was occupied by seed merchants R&A Taylor for generations until the firm ceased trading in 1982.
Some of the Taylors’ stock and fittings are now on display at the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum of Norfolk Life, near Dereham.
Commercial auctioneers Acuitus will be selling the property during an online auction on Thursday, May 21.
The London-based firm has suggested a guide price of around £545,000 for what it describes as a 342m sq shop, which brings in £76,000 in rent.
The Entertainer, which has 170 branches across the country, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
