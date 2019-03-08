Historic building upgraded into restaurant is sold after auction

The former Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, which has been sold after an auction. Picture: James Bass Photography (C)James Bass 2017

The former site of Britain's most easterly gin bar has been sold for an undisclosed amount.

The Ropeworks bar and restaurant in Lowestoft - an historic building which closed at the end of January - was marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The restaurant in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft was due to be sold at auction last Wednesday, July 17 with a minimum guide price of £170,000 to £190,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

But the property, which was built in 1857 and has recently been "upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant," was sold after the auction for an undisclosed amount, according to the auctioneers.

Originally built with just two floors by the Gourock Ropeworks company, the building was also home to furniture store Ananas and Dansk, and was then an antiques shop before the bar opened in April 2017.

Auction House East Anglia's fourth commercial auction of the year near Norwich was held at Dunston Hall Hotel last week, with 68 out of 75 lots sold.