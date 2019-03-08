Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An historic Grade II listed pub will go up for auction after no buyers have been found in the last three months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Buck Inn, on Yarmouth Road, was put up for sale by its owners Ei Publican Partnerships, formerly known as Enterprise Inns, for £350,000 in May.

In a statement when the pub went up for sale, a spokesperson for the company said the decision to sell the pub's freehold was made after "careful consideration".

But three months on no buyer has been found and the pub has been listed for auction next month.

It has been listed with a guide price of £290,000 with Auction House East Anglia.

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pub, parts of which date back to the 12th century, will go under the hammer on September 11 at the Dunston Hall Hotel.

The Buck has changed hands at least three times since 2017 while under the ownership of Ei.

It last made headlines in 2017 when its former operators were given just a week's notice by the company to close the premises.

You may also want to watch:

Landlords Russell Evans and John Linford had run the pub on a tenancy at will agreement at the time, which allows either party to terminate the contract at short notice.

It came after long-term landlady Patsy Dashwood ran the pub successfully for a quarter of a century.

About a month after the closure, veteran publicans Victoria and Grahame MacDonald took on the lease.

The couple ran the Cellar House in Eaton, the White Lodge in Attleborough and the Old Ram Coaching Inn at Tivetshall St Mary at the time.

It is understood The Buck was taken on by another landlord before Ei put it up for sale.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said in May: "As part of our on-going business, we do from time to time identify a pub that may no longer have a long-term future in our estate."

Richard Dixon, the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) pubs protection officer, said the premises was in an attractive location near the River Yare.

The pub dates back to the 1700s, although parts of the building are said to be from the 12th century.