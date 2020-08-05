Popular weekly market to return to town

Triangle Market, on Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A popular market is set to make a welcome return next week.

Stalls will return to the Triangle Market in Lowestoft’s historic High Street at 10am on Tuesday, August 11 – as Lowestoft Town Council launches it’s weekly market once more, which will run every week on a Tuesday.

A town council spokesman said: “Some of our regular market traders will be there as well as new stalls selling a range of goods to buy – from fresh fruit and vegetables, to scented candles, handmade cosmetics, wax melts, hand painted gifts and homeware, cake supplies and art and handmade crafts.”

The Town Council is working with Lowestoft Vision and is supported by the Most Easterly Community Group, East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse to provide retailers and shoppers with a safe, open air shopping experience.

“We hope shoppers will visit Lowestoft and support the traders both at the market and in the town,” the spokesman added.

“Lowestoft has a huge range of shops, many unique and independent to the town.

“Cafés in our parks and at other locations are also open to add to your visitor experience.”