Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 13 November 2020

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

Archant

A historic glasshouse in a Norfolk beauty spot is set to be restored to its former glory after receiving a grant.

Holkham Estate is one of 18 properties to receive a portion of £3 million of funding towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF).

The funds will be used to help restore a large Victorian glasshouse by Thomas Messenger & Co, a rare survivor of the Victorian passion for raising tender and exotic plants.

The Messenger glasshouse is the second of the surviving historic glasshouses at Holkham to receive funding from the HHF.

Work will begin immediately and continue over the winter months before the start of the new tourist season in spring 2021.

The restorations are expected to provide welcome employment to a wide range of traditional craftsmen and building professionals in addition to other local employment opportunities.

The Earl of Leicester, owner of the Holkham estate, said: “We are really grateful to have been awarded this Historic England grant through the Historic Houses Foundation enabling us to complete our Messenger Glasshouse restoration project in the Walled Gardens at Holkham.

“Maintaining rare, listed buildings such as these that earn little or no income, but are historically important, is a drain on resources.

“But it is both an obligation and a labour of love that we are proud to be undertaking. We are truly thankful for this timely help.”

HHF is a major beneficiary of the heritage fund, recently announced by the UK Government and Historic England, which will provide invaluable support for restoration work on some of England’s most important and vulnerable historic buildings.

Over the past 17 years the foundation has distributed over £11 million in grant aid to nearly 250 vital restoration projects in England and Wales.

Norman Hudson OBE, chairman of the HHF said: “Our grants go to historic buildings in all categories of ownership, so range far wider than the National Trust.

The Earl of Leicester at Holkham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Earl of Leicester at Holkham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“That we have been selected as a delivery partner for this money indicates that the Government likes what we do and recognises the exceptionally cost efficient way in which we achieve it.

“It is good news for historic buildings and good news for jobs and the local community.”

