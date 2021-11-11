Three Norfolk war memorials given listed status ahead of Armistice Day

War memorials in Norfolk are among 10 in the east of England that have been listed as Grade II ahead of Armistice Day.

Memorials in Thetford, Hilgay and Aylmerton have been listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England, along with memorials in Suffolk and Hertfordshire, to honour those killed during the Second World War.

The recently listed memorials are among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of those that lost their lives in the conflict, many of which also have plaques commemorating those lost.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: “War memorials are an important part of our local heritage and our community history.

"As we come together this Remembrance week to remember those who gave their lives, listing these war memorials is an important reminder of local people who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today."

Those listed in Norfolk include the Hilgay War Memorial, near Downham Market, Alymerton War Memorial and Barnham War Memorial.

Hilgay War Memorial commemorates 38 local men who lost their lives during the First World War and a dedication was added after the second to commemorate eight servicemen who died in that conflict.

Lt Col Sarah Bowles from RAF Lakenheath laying the first wreath at the Hilgay War Memorial rededication. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The memorial was restored and rededicated earlier this year.

The Aylmerton War Memorial, located in the churchyard of Grade II* listed St John the Baptist Church, honours four local men who lost their lives in the First World War, and the names of five local men who served and died in the Second World War were later added to the memorial.

Barnham War Memorial recognises the sacrifice made by 19 men of the parish who lost their lives in the First World War, a plaque was added to commemorate three men who died in the second.

Barnham War Memorial. - Credit: Nick_205/Historic England

The other recently Grade II listed memorials in the east include Hunsdon War Memorial, the memorial at St Michael's Church in Bishop's Stortford, Worlington War Memorial, Kedington War Memorial, Stoke-by-Clare War Memorial, Wortham War Memorial and Woodbridge War Memorial.

Historic England is asking for help in discovering people's stories behind the names on the war memorials by sharing new information and pictures to its 'Enriching the List' site.

The regional director said doing so ensures that the "sacrifices of those individuals and families are never forgotten".

Visit 'Enrich the List' on its website.