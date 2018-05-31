Search

Advanced search

Hire boats allowed to return to the Broads - but still no overnight stays

PUBLISHED: 18:30 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 11 June 2020

A boat on the Norfolk Broads at How Hill. Autumn weather. Picture: James Bass

A boat on the Norfolk Broads at How Hill. Autumn weather. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Day boats, canoes and other watercraft have been given the all clear to return to the waters of the Broads after restrictions were agreed upon by the government.

John Packman, CEO of the Broads Authority. Pic: ArchantJohn Packman, CEO of the Broads Authority. Pic: Archant

Following weeks of the hire boat industry being placed on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has set out restrictions whereby families are now able to once again take boats out onto Norfolk’s famous assets.

However, while it will see more boats returning to the waters of the Broads National Park, limitations mean that users will need to meet a series of conditions.

These include more stringent cleaning requirements, social distancing measures being put in place and boats being limited for use by one household or support bubble at a time.

And while hire boats can return to the waters, overnight stays aboard are still not permitted, meaning hires will be limited to day trips only.

The news has been welcomed by the Broads Authority, which has set out its own guidelines for boat users in line with those set by Defra to ensure people can resume using the waterways safely.

You may also want to watch:

Writing in his monthly briefing, BA chief executive John Packman said: “This is a much appreciated step forward which will not only help hire boatyards recover some of the season but will be welcomed by the public, eager to escape the difficulties of the last few weeks and discover the Broads again.

“Of course, the next challenge is to get trip boats operating and overnight stays permitted. We will continue to support the government messaging around social distancing to help maintain the downward trend of infections which could help the holiday trade return sooner rather than later.”

The Broads Authority’s five step guide for hirers is as follows:

1. Plan ahead - before you leave find your route, locate facilities, contact your hire company and check the BA website

2. Maintain social distancing - at moorings, access points and on footpaths

3. Be kind - consider local communities and other river users

4. Wash your hands - or use hand sanitiser at charging points, water points and gates

5. Be responsible

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Canaries midfielder and wife make substantial donations to local charities

Tom and Anna Trybull present a donation of £5,000 to Age UK Norwich Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant and hotel announces reopening date

Hannah Springham (inset) who runs the Farmyard in Norwich and The Dial House at Reepham alongside husband Andrew have announced when they will reopen. Pictures: Archant

Canaries midfielder and wife make substantial donations to local charities

Tom and Anna Trybull present a donation of £5,000 to Age UK Norwich Picture: Norwich City FC

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Make Norfolk chef Dan Smith’s three-course dinner

Make Dan Smith's easy starter of crab and smoked salmon with avocado puree and pomegranate salsa

Region will lose half of its theatres within a year without support, venues warn

Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker outside the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Norwich Theatre
Drive 24