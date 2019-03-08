Slimmer crowned 'Woman of the Year' after seven stone weight loss

Nicola Wood before her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Courtesy of Slimming World

A woman from Hingham has achieved transformational weight loss after joining her local slimming group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicola Wood before and after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Nicola Wood before and after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Nicola Wood has lost more than seven stone since she began her weight loss journey just over 15 months ago.

The 36-year-old, who dropped from a dress size 26-28 to 12-14, has now been voted 'Woman of the Year' by her fellow Hingham Slimming World members

Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

The annual award recognises members who have "transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier, happier, slimmer and more confident."

Miss Wood said: "Going to a Slimming World group has completely changed my life and I have made so many friends.

Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

"It really is a lifestyle change not a diet and I can't thank my consultant Sally Foreman enough for all her support and for giving me a new lease of life with bags of new found confidence to match.

"I've even been able to climb St Patrick's Holy Mountain, in Ireland, on a recent holiday, something I would have never been able to do before. The view from the top was amazing. It marked the start of a new beginning for me."

Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Nicola Wood after her weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Anyone wishing to join the Monday evening Hingham group, at Lincoln Hall, should contact Sally Foreman on 01953 851428.