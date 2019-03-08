Slimmer crowned 'Woman of the Year' after seven stone weight loss
PUBLISHED: 13:10 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 August 2019
Courtesy of Slimming World
A woman from Hingham has achieved transformational weight loss after joining her local slimming group.
Nicola Wood has lost more than seven stone since she began her weight loss journey just over 15 months ago.
The 36-year-old, who dropped from a dress size 26-28 to 12-14, has now been voted 'Woman of the Year' by her fellow Hingham Slimming World members
The annual award recognises members who have "transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier, happier, slimmer and more confident."
Miss Wood said: "Going to a Slimming World group has completely changed my life and I have made so many friends.
"It really is a lifestyle change not a diet and I can't thank my consultant Sally Foreman enough for all her support and for giving me a new lease of life with bags of new found confidence to match.
"I've even been able to climb St Patrick's Holy Mountain, in Ireland, on a recent holiday, something I would have never been able to do before. The view from the top was amazing. It marked the start of a new beginning for me."
Anyone wishing to join the Monday evening Hingham group, at Lincoln Hall, should contact Sally Foreman on 01953 851428.