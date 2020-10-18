Search

Advanced search

Road shut after crash involving horse rider and car

PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 October 2020

Police have closed Hingham Road in Great Ellingham after a crash invovling a car and a horse rider. Picture: Google

Police have closed Hingham Road in Great Ellingham after a crash invovling a car and a horse rider. Picture: Google

Archant

A road has been closed following a crash involving a horse rider and a car.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Hingham Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, after 2pm on Sunday.

The road has been shut in both directions while investigations are ongoing.

Ambulance services, including the air ambulance, are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said there were no fatalities and the level of injury was still being assessed.

Two fire crews, from Hingham and Attleborough, were also dispatched to the incident.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were assisting the ambulance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ horror as ceiling collapses on 10-week-old baby daughter during roof repairs

Isabella High after part of a ceiling collapsed on top of her at 10 weeks old. PHOTO: Holly Williams-High

Road shut after crash involving horse rider and car

Police have closed Hingham Road in Great Ellingham after a crash invovling a car and a horse rider. Picture: Google

What has changed for £1 million lottery winner one year on?

National Lottery winner, Terry Falgate from Stalham, returned to the store that sold his millionaire-making ticket to present a gold playstation. He is pictured with store manager, Melissa Gales. Picture: The National Lottery

Visitors continue to flock to coast for sight of rare bird

Jill and Steve McCann travelled from Sheffield just to see the rare rufous bush cha (inset).Picture: Stuart Anderson / bush chat: Simon King/Twitter @UKTwitcher

Revealed: Where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket in Norfolk

More than 25,000 parking penalty notices were issued in Norwich in 2019/20. Pic: Denise Bradley.