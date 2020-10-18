Road shut after crash involving horse rider and car
PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 October 2020
Archant
A road has been closed following a crash involving a horse rider and a car.
Police were called to reports of a crash on Hingham Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, after 2pm on Sunday.
The road has been shut in both directions while investigations are ongoing.
Ambulance services, including the air ambulance, are currently on the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said there were no fatalities and the level of injury was still being assessed.
Two fire crews, from Hingham and Attleborough, were also dispatched to the incident.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were assisting the ambulance.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.