Road shut after crash involving horse rider and car

Police have closed Hingham Road in Great Ellingham after a crash invovling a car and a horse rider. Picture: Google Archant

A road has been closed following a crash involving a horse rider and a car.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Hingham Road in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, after 2pm on Sunday.

The road has been shut in both directions while investigations are ongoing.

Ambulance services, including the air ambulance, are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said there were no fatalities and the level of injury was still being assessed.

Two fire crews, from Hingham and Attleborough, were also dispatched to the incident.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were assisting the ambulance.