Head shaving couple raise thousands for toddler twins with cancer
PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 February 2019
Archant
A couple who had their heads shaved at an emotional fundraising event have raised thousands for toddler twins with cancer.
Georgia Newman and husband Fergus Newman, from Reymerston, near Hingham, decided to shave their heads to raise money for the hospital treating family friends, three-year-old Edward and Austin Gasson from Sittingbourne, Kent.
More than 50 people turned out to the event at Lincoln Hall in Hingham last Saturday (February 2, 2019).
So far the couple have raised £4,000 and said they were overwhelmed by the support.
Mrs Newman said: “We all found the event really emotional, everyone was just thinking about their own children and of course the twins.”
The Hingham mother said she was surprised by how cold her head had been since the shave and that although her 13 month old daughter still recognised her, the new do had confused others.
People wanting to support the campaign can still donate via justgiving.