Head shaving couple raise thousands for toddler twins with cancer

Georgia and Fergus Newman had their head shaves to raise money for family friends, two-year-old twins with cancer, Edward and Austin. Photo: Submitted Archant

A couple who had their heads shaved at an emotional fundraising event have raised thousands for toddler twins with cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgia and Fergus Newman had their head shaves to raise money for family friends, two-year-old twins with cancer, Edward and Austin. Photo: Submitted Georgia and Fergus Newman had their head shaves to raise money for family friends, two-year-old twins with cancer, Edward and Austin. Photo: Submitted

Georgia Newman and husband Fergus Newman, from Reymerston, near Hingham, decided to shave their heads to raise money for the hospital treating family friends, three-year-old Edward and Austin Gasson from Sittingbourne, Kent.

More than 50 people turned out to the event at Lincoln Hall in Hingham last Saturday (February 2, 2019).

So far the couple have raised £4,000 and said they were overwhelmed by the support.

Mrs Newman said: “We all found the event really emotional, everyone was just thinking about their own children and of course the twins.”

Georgia and Fergus Newman had their heads shaved to raise money for family friends with cancer, two-year-old Edward and Austin. Photo: Submitted Georgia and Fergus Newman had their heads shaved to raise money for family friends with cancer, two-year-old Edward and Austin. Photo: Submitted

The Hingham mother said she was surprised by how cold her head had been since the shave and that although her 13 month old daughter still recognised her, the new do had confused others.

People wanting to support the campaign can still donate via justgiving.