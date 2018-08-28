Search

Couple brave the shave for toddler twins with cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 January 2019

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

A couple from Norfolk are shaving their heads to raise money for a pair of three-year-old twins with leukaemia.

Geogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: SubmittedGeogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: Submitted

Georgia Newman and husband Fergus Newman, from Reymerston, near Hingham, will face the clippers at 2pm on Saturday, February 2 in Lincoln Hall, Hingham, to raise money for the hospital treating family friends, three-year-old Edward and Austin Gasson from Sittingbourne, Kent.

The identical twins were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other, the first receiving the tragic news in October 2017.

The boys’ treatment at the Medway Hospital in Gillingham will last three years and involve a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and regular lumbar punctures.

As a result of the aggressive treatments Edward and Austin have lowered immune systems and are unable to leave their room when in hospital.

The 32-year-old couple are aiming to raise funds for a sterile playroom for young patients with cancer.

So far the couple’s JustGiving page has raised £2,000 for the appeal.

