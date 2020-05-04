Dog club donates more than £800 worth of food and bedding to two Norwich charities

A dog club has donated more than £800 worth of pet food and bedding to Help the Homeless Hounds and Norwich Food Bank.

Hingham and District Dog Obedience Training Club has donated £300 of dog food and a £130 vet bedding to Help the Homeless Hounds as well as £400 worth of tinned dog food to Norwich Foodbank.

Each year the club makes a charitable donation to a Norfolk dog charity using funds it has raised at its Christmas raffle but this year has increased the amount it donates in a bid to help those who may be struggling to look after their pets.

It is hoped the donation of £400 worth of dog food to Norwich food bank, the equivalent of 450 tins will last the organisation three weeks.

Debbie Drew, who runs Hingham and District Dog Obedience Training Club, said: “We just want to help them out and keep them going.”