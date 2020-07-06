Manor house gardens boasting working moat opens for Norfolk Day

Hindringham Hall & Gardens has been shortlisted for the prestigious Historic Houses 2020 Garden of the Year award. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The gardens of a gorgeous Norfolk manor house will be open to people wanting to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Hindringham Hall Gardens will be open on Sunday July 26 between 2pm and 5pm for those wanting to celebrate Norfolk Day outside their own home.

Norfolk Day, launched in 2018 by the Eastern Daily Press and BBC Radio Norfolk, was set up as a way to shout and cheer about Nelson’s County and the people who make it so brilliant.

Norfolk Day itself is on Monday, July 27 but this year we are encouraging people to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend from Saturday July 25.

A spokesperson from Hindringham Hall Gardens, which has been short listed for Historic Houses Garden of the Year, said: “The gardens are on a beautiful medieval site with fishponds and moat surrounding a tudor manor house and are a wonderful combination of nature and our heritage.

“Come celebrate all that is good in Norfolk.”

Hindringham Hall Gardens are open every Wednesday between 10am-1pm and Sunday 2pm-5pm.

For more information, visit: www.hindringhamhall.org