Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

A Norfolk animal sanctuary is calling on Norfolk people to help them keep rescue dogs warm and cosy this winter.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary is asking for people to donate any old or spare duvets, blankets and towels to their Frettenham base as they are in urgent need to help keep their 45 rescue dogs warm and dry as the cold and wet weather hits the region.

With the rain leaving the dog’s duvets feeling colder and unable to use.

Wendy Valentine, founder of Hillside, put an appeal on Facebook asking people to donate materials to keep the dogs warm.

She explained why they need others to join those kind people already handing over bedding to them.

“It is the wet weather, the dogs' bedding cannot be used if it gets damp,” she said.

“We usually have a plentiful supply of donated bedding but with this present wet weather we have to change them a lot more than usual, and we want them to be warm and cosy in their bed.

“We dry them as we can, but if we cannot then we have to give them a clean one, and the ones that we cannot use anymore have to go into the skip.

"We are so grateful to the people who have already donated to us. For them to take the time to do this, we are so grateful.

“We just need as many as possible.”

They have kindly asked that any duvet donated be non-feathered, to avoid any messes involving feathers.

Ms Valentine also said that the number of dogs at their Norwich base is starting to grow again, but the rate of rehoming is also on the rise.

“When Covid first came about, there seemed to be a decline of dogs coming in, but in these last few months, we've had more come in for several reasons,” she added.

“So it has certainly started to rise again, we are taking and rehoming a lot more at the moment.”

If you can donate a duvet or blanket, Hillside has asked for them to be taken either their Frettenham or West Runton sanctuaries.

The office at Frettenham is open from 9am to 9pm, while West Runton is open between 7am to 6pm.