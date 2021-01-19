Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A man who died in a road collision in West Norfolk has been named locally as James Pearse.
The 22-year-old, who was from the Sheringham area, had been driving a blue Audi which crashed into a wall on the A148 at Hillington at around 2.20am on Friday, January 15.
Fire crews from King's Lynn North and Sandringham as well as ambulances and the police were called to the scene.
Police said three passengers - two men and a woman - sustained minor injuries.
By Sunday afternoon, several bouquets of flowers and messages paying tribute to the driver had been left attached to a fence which has temporarily replaced part of the crumbled wall.
One card remembered a keen fisherman who was "not just a mate", but a "brother".
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the collision or had information about the driving manner of the Audi to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101.
