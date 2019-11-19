Search

Advanced search

Pupils return to Norfolk school after week of studying in Sweden

PUBLISHED: 10:04 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 19 November 2019

Pupils and staff from Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market travelled to Vasteras, Sweden. Picture: Dave Martin

Pupils and staff from Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market travelled to Vasteras, Sweden. Picture: Dave Martin

Archant

Pupils from a Norfolk primary school have returned to school after spending a week learning with children in Sweden.

Hillcrest Primary pupils spent time in a school in Sweden to get further insight into the type of independent learning Swedish pupils use. Picture: Dave MartinHillcrest Primary pupils spent time in a school in Sweden to get further insight into the type of independent learning Swedish pupils use. Picture: Dave Martin

Eighteen pupils and four staff at Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market returned to school on Monday, November 18 after spending a week in Vasteras, Sweden.

The primary school sent some of its children overseas as part of a new programme of study that is incorporating the Swedish model of learning into the year 5 and 6 curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

Year 6 pupils had the unique opportunity to study in a Swedish school, with children from both countries learning from one another.

Year 6 pupils at Hillcrest Primary school have adopted a Swedish model of learning, which seems them working more independently. Picture: Sarah HussainYear 6 pupils at Hillcrest Primary school have adopted a Swedish model of learning, which seems them working more independently. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tracey Wakely, senior leader, said: "Teachers over there are available if the students need it but pupils work independently. They don't teach them in the way that we do here."

The new style of learning, which is in partnership with Norfolk County Council, was introduced to year 5 and 6 pupils in September this year.

The current system sees pupils dedicate three afternoons a week for independent study.

Dave Martin, year 6 teacher, said: "You get away from the traditional spoon-feeding teaching, it's about showing them skills and letting them remember and apply them to the curriculum."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Broken down vehicles causing rush hour delays on A47

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Parking trial postponed again amid fears it could deter Christmas shoppers

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Giant Christmas trees stolen from garden centre

The two 3m illuminated Christmas trees which were stolen from Downham Home and Garden Store. Photo: Downham Home and Garden Store

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Child taken to hospital after crash

Ambulances were called to the scene of the crash in Downham Market Picture: Archant

City duo set for televised England U21 action on final night of international break

Jamal Lewis has returned to Norwich City and will miss Northern Ireland's game in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists