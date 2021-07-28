Norfolk village restores tribute to those who fell

Published: 10:18 AM July 28, 2021

The war memorial at Hilgay, which has been proudly restored - Credit: Norman Highnam

A village war memorial which has stood for almost 100 years has been proudly restored.

Almost 50 names of those who fell in two world wars are inscribed in stone in the heart of Hilgay, near Downham Market.

But over the years since the guns fell silent, the weather has taken its toll on the stone cross.

Now Hilgay Parish Council has overseen the refurbishment of the structure and its crumbling foundations.

On September 11, villagers will gather for a rededication ceremony at the memorial.

The council has been planning the event with the Royal British Legion, RAF Marham and the American Cemetery at Madingley in Cambridge.

Hilgay Silver Band will be performing, while there will be refreshments at All Saints Church.

Parish council chairman Graham Carter said: "It’s a proud moment and a great achievement for the village to complete this project with the due care it deserved."

Councillor Zara Hipsey, who has been planning the celebrations, said: "It’s the centre of our community and we want the rededication to bring the community together again."

Structural engineers Wright Consulting and stonemason Fairhaven Stone carried out the work on the memorial.

After removing the cross, inspection pits were dug to access the foundations to work out what was needed to strengthen them.

While the memorial was being cleaned and its damaged stones were being replaced, the new foundation was laid before the structure was rebuilt.

The old concrete posts, installed in the 1930s and the kerb stones between them were also replaced, using materials which matched the memorial. Work was completed on July 16.

The cross carries the names of 38 who fell in the First World War and eight from the 1939 - 45 conflict. Like rural communities across Norfolk and elsewhere, families in Hilgay were torn apart, with the Harnwells and the Carnells losing three members each and the Holmans four.