Video

Hilgay Raft Race cancelled over safety fears

A madcap river raft race has been cancelled due to concerns over insurance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A madcap river raft race has been cancelled due to concerns over insurance.

The annual event which was set to take place on Sunday, July 14 on the River Wissey at Hilgay, will return next year.

The event, organised by the Downham Market Rotary Club and village butcher Ali Dent started some 40 years ago,

Organisers have expressed disappointment at cancelling this year's races, which aimed to raise money for the Downham Market Dementia Support Association.

A spokesman from the Downham Market Rotary Club, said:"We have concerns, following the recent period of heavy rains, for the state of the river and the riverside field where the land-side activities take place.

"However the bottom line is that we have concerns over safety cover and liability insurance as our usual people are not available and we have been unable to recruit anybody else suitably qualified.

"Obviously the safety of the competitors and spectators has to take priority and we have to have no doubt in our minds in the matter."

The event was postponed a few years ago due to an extended of wet weather which caused the waterside meadow to become flooded. However this year's event has been cancelled until next year.

The spokesman said: "It is a great shame that we have had to take this decision and sad for Downham Market Dementia Support Association who would have benefitted from the income generated by the event.

"Sorry to disappoint but we hope to be back bigger and better next year."

If you would like to donate to the Downham Market Dementia Association you can contact downhammarketrotary@hotmail.co.uk