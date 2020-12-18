'Quirky, funky and whimsical' - Revamped upcycling business reopens

Published: 3:46 PM December 18, 2020

Pam Perry, co-owner of Hilary and Alice, with creative assistant, Mary Lambert, at their new store in Diss town centre, Mere Street. - Credit: Emily Thomson

“Quirky, funky and whimsical homeware”, is some of what is available at a new store which has officially reopened in a town centre.

Hilary and Alice, an upcycling furniture business and home furnishings retailer, began the mammoth task of expanding their business during a pandemic.

And after months of hard work behind the scenes, their new store, which moved from Park Road to Mere Street, in Diss town centre, has finally reopened.

Pam Perry and Amanda Kane, co-owners of the business, completed the “huge” renovation project back in November but were forced to delay their plans amid second national lockdown.

Despite a few setbacks along the way, since opening on December 2, Ms Perry said the response from the community has been “amazing”.

Ms Perry said: “We feel really proud. I would love to say we have had time to reflect but we haven’t, it has been nonstop.

“But we are shutting over Christmas, so we will have some time to stop and think what we have managed to achieve on a budget, in lockdown, all by ourselves - the three of us and two builders. It really is possible.

“Since opening we have had such fantastic support from local people, businesses, people who knew about us but had never been in, people who didn’t know about us and our regular customers, it has been 100pc positive.”

With a vast array of colourful, vibrant and quirky homeware furnishings and DIY upcycling materials to choose from, the store has already been a big hit in the town.

Ms Perry added: “The weirder the better, in a tasteful way.

“There are lots of really great shops in Diss, but nothing that offers what we offer. It has been so well received; I think people were crying out for a shop where they don’t have to go to Norwich.”

But as the pandemic continues and concerns about increasing rates over Christmas, Ms Perry said they hope there will not be a third lockdown – which has put a strain on independent businesses across Norfolk.

“All of this has been done and achieved with our own self-generated success,” said Ms Perry.

“Every single penny we make is grafted for and we have had a great opening and it would be heart-breaking if that would all be undone in January if there was another lockdown and we couldn't trade. The only way we can operate in lockdown is by doing commission work.”

