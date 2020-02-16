Search

Cheque it out! The highest and lowest paying jobs of 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 16 February 2020

Pilots, chief executives and air traffic controllers are just some of the highest paying jobs in the UK in 2019. Picture: Getty/Canva

Pilots, chief executives and air traffic controllers are just some of the highest paying jobs in the UK in 2019. Picture: Getty/Canva

Pilots, chief executives and air traffic controllers are just some of the highest paying jobs in the UK in 2019.

Figures for 2019, released by the office of national statistics, have revealed the ten highest and lowest paying jobs in the UK.

Among the highest paid professions are chief executives and senior officials on approximately £97,708 per year and air traffic controllers who bring in £94,431.

It is no surprise that legal and medical professionals are also on the list, taking home more than £70,000 per year. Senior police officers and directors also feature on the list.

READ MORE: 9 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Norfolk right now

Dry cleaners and pressers are the lowest paid in the UK on around £16,096 per year, closely followed by bar staff, education support assistants and hairdressers.

Leisure and theme park attendants, cooks and waiters are also on the list featuring the lowest paid.

Credo Asset Management's bespoke lending service is ideal for younger businesses as each loan is considered on its merits.Credo Asset Management's bespoke lending service is ideal for younger businesses as each loan is considered on its merits.

