Attraction to close and cancel weekend events due to wind weather warning

Feast in the Park at the Holkham Estate has been cancelled this weekend following a weather warning. Picture: Holkham Estate Archant

A Norfolk attraction has announced it will be closed tomorrow and cancelling its weekend events due to forecasted high winds.

Holkham Hall and Estate will be closing the park, courtyard cafe and attractions including Lady Anne’s Drive and the Lookout on Friday following a yellow weather warning for strong winds in north Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued the warning across the region on Friday, with coastal areas in the north and east of Norfolk bracing for winds as high as 60-70mph.

Due to the weather, the estate has also announced it has cancelled its weekend events, which include the two day plant fair and Saturday’s feast in the park.

A spokesman said visitors will be contacted about receiving a full refund.

Writing on its Facebook page, Holkham Estate said: “The conditions will be monitored and an update will be posted tomorrow afternoon.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused, but look forward to welcoming you back very soon.”

Lucy Downing, at Holkham, said: “At Holkham we always put the safety of our visitors, staff and partners first. Our park is a beautiful landscape populated with many trees and, as such, we have to monitor the forecasted weather closely.

“Unfortunately, the expectation of high winds over the next 48 hours means we have had to make the safe decision to close the park, resulting in the cancellation of the Plant Market for both days and Feast in the Park on Saturday.

“We understand this is disappointing for those who were looking forward to attending, and after many hours of hard work planning these events our teams are extremely disappointed too.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and make a decision on Sunday’s Feast in the Park as we move closer to the day, publishing the decision on our website and social media channels. Fingers crossed the winds and rain ease and we can see out September with one last day of Feast in the Park on Sunday.”