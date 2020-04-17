Care home appeal to public to help residents enjoy garden
PUBLISHED: 13:57 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 17 April 2020
A Norfolk care home is appealing for help in creating a garden that is safe for residents to enjoy.
High Haven care home in Downham Market has put out an appeal asking for help with buying garden furniture after its Easter raffle was unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus.
Allison Webster, activities co-ordinator at the home, said because of lockdown the care home is using the garden as often as possible but are unable to fully utilise it because of the “changeable weather” and lack of furniture.
She said: “I’ve been looking but it’s so expensive.
“We have a few residents that love to work in the garden and most enjoy sitting in it, but with this very changeable weather they get either too hot or chilly.
“If we could manage to get a summer house, garden tables, chairs and parasols this would benefit us greatly.
“We would usually be able to take residents out into town or on day trips but right now the garden is the only place we can go.”
