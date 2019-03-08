Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'You've given them everything': Six-year-old girl donates pet tortoise to care home

PUBLISHED: 15:32 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 12 August 2019

Six-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, with their two-year-old pet tortoise they have donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, with their two-year-old pet tortoise they have donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A kind-hearted six-year-old girl has given her pet tortoise to a Norfolk care home in a shell-fless act.

Six-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, with their two-year-old pet tortoise they have donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSix-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, with their two-year-old pet tortoise they have donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Daisy Dunsmuir, six, and her family from Magdalen, near King's Lynn, decided to donate her pet tortoise, Petal, to the High Haven care home in Downham Market after residents appealed for one.

Daisy, her brother Leon and her mum Rebecca Dunsmuir gave the two-year-old female tortoise to the care home on Thursday, July 25. The family got their first tortoise three years ago and now have three- Barbara, Thomas and Clover.

Mrs Dunsmuir said: "After reading the story online we just felt it was the right thing to do, we like helping people.

"To do something that will help contribute to people's well being is good and they're lovely pets to have."

The two-year-old pet tortoise donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market by Daisy and Leon Dunsmuir, after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe two-year-old pet tortoise donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market by Daisy and Leon Dunsmuir, after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking about the residents, Mrs Dunsmuir said: "They're not valued and everyone has a story to tell. It just felt so natural to give Petal to them.

"Daisy will want to visit and make sure she's settled."

You may also want to watch:

The six-year-old who attends Magdalen Village school, agreed giving Petal away was a good idea, she said: "It will make people happy."

Six-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, hand over their two-year-old pet tortoise to resident Mike Lusha, after High Haven care home at Downham Market appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSix-year-old Daisy Dunsmuir and her brother, Leon, nine, of Magdalen, hand over their two-year-old pet tortoise to resident Mike Lusha, after High Haven care home at Downham Market appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The care home appealed to members of the public to help them get a tortoise on Tuesday, July 16 and were overwhelmed when the Dunsmuirs got back to them the next day.

Allison Bullard, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "The residents could not believe it when we told them, so many will benefit from her."

Speaking to the family, Miss Bullard who became emotional, said: "You've given them everything."

Surprised by the news that Petal will be staying at the care home, resident Joyce Marshall said: "I can see her when I want?

The two-year-old pet tortoise donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market by Daisy and Leon Dunsmuir, after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe two-year-old pet tortoise donated to High Haven care home at Downham Market by Daisy and Leon Dunsmuir, after the home appealed for one. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I like animals, I used to have a tortoise called Toby, I've been calling this one Toby as well. They're nice to pet."

Residents are turtely in love with the new pet, who has made her home in the corner of the dining room.

Miss Bullard said: "She's been made quite a fuss of. They've made it a bit of a routine of coming down in the morning and checking on her, they ask her how she is doing and then go have their breakfast.

"She even manages to come sit in some of our groups and classes, she's really become a big part of the home."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

New campaign to net civic honour for football hero

Linnets legend Mick Walker currently runs an antique shop. Photo: Ian Burt

All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2019

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists