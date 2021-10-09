Promotion

Locals are jumping at the chance to try out High Altitude Trampoline Park, a family-run business in the heart of Norwich under new ownership.

High Altitude is a trampoline park under new ownership on Whiffler Road in Norwich - Credit: High Altitude

With so much time locked up indoors this year, our kids have been bouncing off the walls. So why not take them somewhere where they can really jump around?

High Altitude Trampoline Park is designed to get children to exercise while having fun. The site on Whiffler Road in Norwich, which was re-launched under new ownership in May 2021, features wall-to-wall and angled trampolines, as well as a soft play area and café.

“Inspiring kids to get active is hugely important to me and my family,” says managing director Josh Deadman. “We want to promote exercise in a fun and engaging way.”

Josh says trampolining is a great way to give children a much-needed digital detox: “So much fun can be had by getting active with trampolining, which offers lots of mental and physical health benefits, as well as the chance to take a break from smartphones.”

Indeed, NASA’s Journal of Applied Physiology has found that rebound exercise like that engaged in when trampolining is 68% more effective than jogging. Trampolining is a vigorous aerobic workout that improves blood circulation and cardiovascular fitness, enhances balance and coordination, and increases muscle and core strength – what’s more, it’s fun! All you need to do is don a pair of jump socks and hit the springs at High Altitude.

The business was bought on February 18, but opening was delayed until May 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although taking on a trampoline park was risky business during a pandemic, we could see the huge potential this place had to offer,” Josh says. “That time before we were able to open gave us the opportunity to prepare the site, make it better, improve the offering and hit the ground running, which has been a huge benefit in the long run.”

The café serves mouth-watering pizzas, delicious snacks and light bites - Credit: High Altitude

The café serves mouth-watering pizzas, delicious snacks and light bites, as well as fresh coffee and fair trade organic teas, smoothies and homemade cakes – perfect for replenishment after you’ve burned all those calories. Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options are also available.

High Altitude has a fantastic offering for parents, children and toddlers. During midweek term time, promotions include 2-4-1 pizzas anytime on Tuesday and between 3pm–6pm on Thursday and Friday. Discounted bounce sessions are also available on Thursdays and Fridays from 3pm–6pm at only £6.50 per person (ages four and up). Jump and Lunch involves a three-hour bounce session, plus lunch for parents and toddlers, with exclusive use of the soft

play area and toys on court.

High Altitude also features a soft play area - Credit: High Altitude

High Altitude party packages cater for every budget, featuring a party host, dodgeball and unlimited squash, with party bags and slushies as extras. Special educational needs (SEN) sessions are also available, as well as SEN party packages. Customer service is at the forefront of the whole experience, with engaging staff trained in first aid.

And there are plenty of surprises in store for Halloween during Half Term Horrors Week (October 25–31) – including decorations, costumes, competitions, spooky snacks and a screening of Hotel Transylvania. The team will also be pulling out all of the stops for the Christmas Spectacular event in December.

“Christmas is still being planned but it will be very festive, beautifully decorated and even Santa Claus and his grotto will be joining High Altitude this year!”

For more information, follow High Altitude on Instagram and Facebook or visit highaltitudepk.co.uk