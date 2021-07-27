Children's book sold at Sainsbury's and Asda recalled over choking hazard

Published: 12:12 PM July 27, 2021

Ladybird Books has issued an urgent product recall on the Hey Duggee and the Magical Unicorn books after a manufacturing fault was discovered. - Credit: Penguin

A children's book which is on sale at major supermarkets has been recalled over concerns it poses a chocking hazard.

Ladybird Books has issued an urgent product recall on the Hey Duggee and the Magical Unicorn books after a manufacturing fault was discovered.

The foil lamination on some of the book covers can be peeled off and small parts of the foil or lamination could be a choking hazard to small children.

Penguin, which publishes the Ladybird range of books, said customers should take the book away from small children and return it to the retailer where it was bought from for a full refund.

Sainsbury's and Asda also issued a product recall on the book.

Sainsbury's said: "It has been brought to our attention that Penguin Random House are investigating an urgent product recall on the above title due to the discovery of a manufacturing fault on some copies where the foil lamination on the cover of the book can be peeled off. Small parts of foil could be a choking hazard to small children.

"We are not willing to take any risks where the safety of our products is concerned and so we are asking customers who have purchased this product not to use it and to return the item to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit."

Asda said: "No other Hey Duggee titles are affected by this issue. Please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt."

Penguin said the safety of its readers is its top priority and apologised for any inconvenience it may have caused.

For further clarification contact Ladybird customer services on customersupport@penguinrandomhouse.co.uk :

Alternatively, contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101