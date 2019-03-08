Much-loved Norwich footballer's team holding five-a-side tournament in his memory

Hewett Old Boys FC is organising a charity football tournament in memory of Callum Speck, 23, who died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family Speck family

Footballers will be lacing up their boots in memory of a 23-year-old Norwich player next month.

Absolute heartbroken to get a call yesterday morning with the news that @SpeckCallum had passed away, not only did he leave his mark on the pitch as an outstanding player but also off as a kind hearted loving lad. We love you Specky ❤️ https://t.co/vBqRC8PjqH — Hewett Old Boys FC (@HewettOldBoysFC) May 20, 2019

A charity five-a-side tournament is being organised in the city for personal banker and footballer Callum Speck, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on May 19 after being found at his home in Scarlett Road.

Tributes poured in on social media following Mr Speck's death, including from Norfolk County FA and his team Hewett Old Boys FC, which praised him as an "outstanding player" who left his mark on the pitch.

Sunday team Hewett Old Boys is organising the five-a-side tournament, to be held at FDC Bowthorpe on a Saturday in June to raise money for mental health charity Norwich Mind. There will be a charge of around £50 per team.

In a post advertising the tournament on social media, Hewett Old Boys FC player Callum Wiley said: "All help in regards to raising raffle prizes and pieces to auction is appreciated with a date and time TBC ASAP."

Mr Wiley added that Barclays, Mr Speck's employer, had offered to match-fund every £1 raised at the event up to £1,000.

In the wake of Mr Speck's death a Just Giving fundraising page has been set up to raise money to support his mother Michelle Speck and younger sister Gabriella, who has cerebral palsy and for whom his mother is a full time carer.

The page has a target of £1,500 with almost £400 raised so far.

Ellie Beales, who set up the crowdfunding campaign, said: "This means family holidays abroad aren't always easy, however there are many beautiful locations locally where they could go to spend some time together to grieve as a family alone."

Michelle Speck is also raising money for the Mental Health Foundation in memory of her son and has so far raised more than £1,000.

The public has been invited to join the funeral service taking place at Earlham Crematorium on June 6 at 11.45am, with the wake taking place at the Britannia Gardens pub on Heigham Street.

The family has asked those attending to wear orange, Mr Speck's favourite colour, and for flowers to be sent to the crematorium.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org