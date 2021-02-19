Published: 8:14 AM February 19, 2021

People in a Norfolk village are in despair at a growing "lake" of sewage, nappies, sanitary products and other waste that has been building up for two weeks.

Vicki Excell, who lives in The Street, Hevingham, said the problem was reported on February 6, and although Anglian Water had been out to inspect the situation, it was growing worse.

Ms Excell, 49, said: "I've got gallons and gallons of sewage now on my meadow, it's like a giant lake, and there's lot of other debris in there as well, nappies, sanitary products, everything you can imagine.

"It's awful and it absolutely stinks. It's going into the drainage ditch which leads to the stream at the bottom so it's an environmental hazard, really."

Ms Excell said the waste had also started to flow onto the main road nearby - the A140 - and was getting close to a bus stop.

She said that although she had seen the problem of sewage bubbling up from the manhole before, there had never been anything this bad in the 45 years she had lived in Hevingham.

Ms Excell said two other neighbours had also been affected and they suspected the issue was due to a blockage and not merely the high water table due to recent rain and and snowfall.

She said: "We're in a desperate situation. We've got one road out of the village, Brick Kiln Road, which is flooded, all the small lanes have pot holes which are flooded. We can't turn out onto the A140 because there are gas roadworks there at the moment."

Similar issues have been affecting other parts of the region in recent weeks, including part of Burnham Market near the north Norfolk coast.

An Anglian Water spokesman said a team was visiting the area every day to check on things, but at the moment tankering was not an option as all their tankers were busy elsewhere.

He said they had doubled their amount of tankers over the past seven weeks and now had more than 100 operating across the network.

The spokesman said: “Following such persistent rainfall on already saturated ground, groundwater levels are extremely high and sewers are simply not designed to carry the volume of floodwater we’ve seen or take excess flows from rivers and streams. This is what is causing the flooding we are seeing, rather than a specific problem with our network."