Spectacular fireworks dazzle crowds at Heveningham Hall

Heveningham Hall fireworks 2018. Photo: Alexander Parnell Archant

A record-breaking crowd gathered at Heveningham Hall to marvel at the return of one of Suffolk’s most popular firework displays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Mullen & The Works' One Night of Queen at Heveningham Hall Fireworks 2018. Photo: Alexander Parnell. Gary Mullen & The Works' One Night of Queen at Heveningham Hall Fireworks 2018. Photo: Alexander Parnell.

Around 10,000 flocked to the Grade I listed mansion near Halesworth on Saturday, November 3.

The 5,000 acre parkland was filled with people gazing in wonder at “Suffolk’s most spectacular fireworks”.

An event organiser said: “Record crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment from The Noisettes, Gary Mullen and The Works’ One Night of Queen, The Vagaband, Black Kat Boppers, Stevie Appleton and The Freebirds plus the LED Drummers as well as spectacular fireworks, huge bonfire, traditional funfair and lots of local food stalls.”

“A huge thank you to all our visitors, volunteers and everyone involved in making this year’s fireworks the best yet.”

LED Drummer at Heveningham Hall Fireworks 2018. Photo: Alexander Parnell LED Drummer at Heveningham Hall Fireworks 2018. Photo: Alexander Parnell

All proceeds raised on the night go to local charities, with the estate covering the cost of the fireworks.