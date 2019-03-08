Busy tearoom applies for more seating after four months of business

Hettys tearoom in Holt Country Park has applied for more seating. Picture: NNDC Archant

A new tearoom that opened in May of this year is applying for additional seating after a busy summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hetty's tearoom in Holt Country Park is a family-run business operated by Karen Fuller, her mother, Heather, whose nickname is Hetty, her daughter and her husband David.

You may also want to watch:

Set in a wooden cottage to fit in with the natural surroundings, even the colour scheme was chosen with the park's beauty in mind with every element feeling like it belongs in the woods.

They first opened in May 2019 after public feedback made it clear that a café was the addition people wanted.

Mrs Fuller said: "The building will only be used as a seating area, with table service offered. The building is currently used as a store and information hut.

"Holt Country Park, is such a beautiful place and we are super lucky to be part of it all. If you have never been, or thinking what to do, where to take the kids and the dogs, then come and give us a look."