Woman wins Slimming World award after losing nearly six stone

Published: 12:01 PM August 20, 2021

Michelle Everitt-Pickett from Bunwell has been named ‘Woman of the Year 2021’ by Slimming World’s Hethersett group. - Credit: Michelle Everitt-Pickett

A woman from Bunwell has been named Woman of the Year 2021 by Slimming World’s Hethersett group after losing nearly six stone.

Michelle Everitt-Pickett feels “like a different woman” after slimming from 17st 5lbs to 11st 12lbs.

Michelle has now been chosen to represent Hethersett in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2021 competition, which aims to find the most inspiring female slimmer in the UK and Ireland.

Michelle said “Winning Woman of the Year is a real honour.”

“When I first joined, I never dreamt I’d be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life.”

Michelle still enjoys all her favourite meals, but through preparing them differently and being more active, she managed to shift unwanted pounds.

“The support I’ve received throughout my journey has been amazing.”

“I realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.”