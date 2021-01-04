News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Schools and surgery benefit from free PPE

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:36 AM January 4, 2021   
Panel Graphic staff wearing their face visors Picture: Panel Graphics

Loddon-based Panel Graphic donated the visors. - Credit: Panel Graphic

Schools, parish councils and a doctor's surgery close to Norwich have gratefully received the gift of 400 free visors between them, donated by a Norfolk-based company.

Loddon-based Panel Graphic decided to give out 20,000 of their visors to the Norfolk Association of Local Councils shortly before Christmas, with Hethersett Parish Council receiving 400.

Stephen Slack, the council's vice-chairman, took on the responsibility of distributing them in the community.

He said: "Because it was fairly hurried and difficult we were tempted to say it wasn't practical. But instead of focussing on what we can't do, we wanted to do what we could do.

"It was nice to be able to do a small bit to help."

Hethersett Woodside and Hethersett Academy each received 100 visors, while 75 went to the village's surgery.

Students have been told to self-isolate after a pupil at Hethersett Academy tested positive for coro

Hethersett Academy received some of the visors donated by Panel Graphic and distributed by Hethersett Parish Council. - Credit: Google

Cringleford and Great Melton parish councils took 50 each, and Little Melton PC took the final 25.

