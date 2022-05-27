Norfolk village celebrates jubilee with scarecrow trail
- Credit: Peter Steward
A Norfolk village has come up with an original way of celebrating the Queen’s landmark platinum jubilee whilst at the same time raising money for local schools.
During lockdown, Hethersett had rainbow trails, a giant bauble Christmas trail, a Hallowe’en trail and an art trail and now the village is organising a scarecrow trail.
Now two of the village’s schools – Hethersett Primary and Woodside Primary - have combined for the first time to share funds raised from the sale of trail maps with the event being organised by the Friends’ group from each school..
More than 28 scarecrows of all shapes and sizes will be on display throughout the village from May 28 through to June 5 with a theme of Round The World.
As well as making a colourful display, there will be prizes for the best scarecrow made by a child, the best made by an adult, the best made from reusable and recyclable material and the most amusing.
Jason Slack of the organising committee said: “Each year we see how amazingly creative people in the village are with Christmas and Halloween displays. We are hoping this will be a fun and popular event with lots of people getting involved, making some lovely scarecrows and giving families the joy of searching for all of them whilst helping raise invaluable funds to benefit the children at our local schools.”
Matthew Parslow-Williams said: “This year’s theme is especially important to us as we have been proactive in raising funds for charities around the world, most recently, our fantastic Ukraine appeal which even saw our minibus go over to Poland to transport refugees around Europe as well as the hundreds of donations of goods to feed and clothe refugees and even our cake sale which raised over £700.”
Jem Brereton, head of Woodside School, added: “This is a really lovely way to bring the community together after such a challenging time for all of us. The children have had great fun making some of the scarecrows."
Trail maps cost £2 and are available from Kett’s Kabin Charity Shop in Queen’s Road, Tesco Express in Great Melton Road, Hodge Podge Gift Shop in Oak Square, Kin Café in Queen’s Road, Hethersett King’s Head and Queen’s Head in Norwich Road and Hethersett Social Club in Queen’s Road.