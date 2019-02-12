‘A golden year’ - Pantomime celebrates 50 years of sell-out shows

Hethersett Pantomime Group celebrated its 50th year of sell out shows with its production of Cinderella. Photo: Submitted Archant

A pantomime group has celebrated its landmark 50th birthday with a decidedly modern twist on a golden classic.

Hethersett Pantomime Group stormed the stage at the village hall on Back Lane with its performance of Cinderella, which raised more than £1,300 for the Big C Cancer Appeal.

The group has been a much-loved part of Hethersett for five decades and this year’s show was no exception, with tickets selling out within a week of going on sale.

The village institution kicked off in 1970 with a performance of Sleeping Beauty at the old church hall on Henstead Road for 50 disabled audience members from the Forehoe and Henstead District.

The first 40 shows were written and produced by local man Duncan Pigg, with Lloyd Parfitt taking over in 2010 after many years on the lighting team.

Other veteran members include Andrea Farrow, who joined in 1970 as choreographer and remains with the cast to this day, and Sarah Wright – who has been a member since 1994, and became production director three years later.