Villagers' joy as new pavilion comes step closer

Champagne corks popped as a Norfolk village celebrated the demolition of a sports pavilion no longer fit for purpose.

The out-of-date building on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field was demolished within a week to make way for a purpose-built sports and community building which will provide modern facilities.

The new building will be owned by Hethersett Parish Council which has been working with the playing field trustees to bring to life a project that has been in the pipeline for almost two decades.

One of the trustees, Mel Perkins, said that at times he feared he would not see the new building in his lifetime.

“The parish council has been the catalyst and, thanks to their positive approach and can-do attitude, the project is now going ahead,” Mr Perkins said.

There were a number of attempts to replace the old pavilion before planning permission was granted 10 years ago. Plans have been modified but the building of the new pavilion is imminent thanks to grants from the Football Foundation and the Geoffrey Watling Trust along with a loan taken out by the parish council.

Work to provide the new building, which will include modern changing facilities along with a fully fitted kitchen and community room, is expected to be completed by next Spring. It will mean that Hethersett will be able to attract top class sporting events and able to host women’s and girls’ sport.

“After all these years we are delighted to see the progress that has been made,” said chair of the playing field trustees and Hethersett parish councillor Mike Stark.

Work to demolish the old brick pavilion began on August 16 and was completed within a week. Now various services will be put in before the new building is erected.

Chairman of Hethersett Parish Council Adrienne Quinlan said: “It’s great that the old building has been taken down. We are proud of our village and now we will soon have a community building that we can also be proud of. It will provide us with a modern pavilion with modern facilities."



