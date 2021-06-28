Concerns for missing man, 32
Published: 9:58 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 10:06 PM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
There are concerns for a man who went missing from his home on Monday.
Craig Hill, 32, was last seen at his Deacon Drive home in Hethersett at around 2.30pm.
He is 5ft 8ins tall, with short mousy blond hair and a bushy ginger beard. He has tattoos on his left and right arms, and was wearing a maroon puffer jacket, burgundy hooded top with dark blue jeans and brown boots.
He was carrying a green light-coloured roll on rucksack with a sleeping bag and possibly other camping equipment.
Police officers were out in the Hethersett area on Monday night looking for Mr Hill.
Anyone with information or anyone who has seen Craig Hill should call 999 quoting incident number 237 of June 28.
