Care home staff swap uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 17 December 2018

Hethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett Hall

Hethersett Hall

Staff at Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day in an effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett Hall

Residents, staff and guests at Hethersett Hall were also treated to a visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer and enjoyed elf-themed games including elf-bingo paired with a festive-themed spread as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel. The home managed to raise a total of £143 towards the cause on December 7.

Kerry Tidd, general manager at Hethersett Hall, said: “We had a fabulous afternoon, and we’re happy to support such an important cause.

“Christmas is always a wonderful affair at Hethersett Hall. For anyone in the community who would like to join in on our Christmas cheer, do feel welcome to stop in, our doors are always open to neighbours and friends.”

