Farmer in caravan dispute with council fails to show up for court appearance

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 06 August 2019

Gareth Emms, of Grove Road in Hethersett, outside Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: David Hannant

Gareth Emms, of Grove Road in Hethersett, outside Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: David Hannant

A farmer who is locked in a planning dispute with South Norfolk Council over caravans stored on his land has failed to appear for the latest court date in the wrangle.

Gareth Emms, 36 and of Grove Road in Hethersett, was due to appear before magistrates in Norwich on Tuesday on four different charges brought before him by the council.

These relate to breaching an enforcement notice calling on him to remove dozens of caravans he is storing on his farm, for which he had already appeared in court over in May.

However, after Emms failed to make his appearance, magistrates agreed to issue a warrant for him, which will see him brought before the courts later this month.

Tamsin Eddison, of nplaw, prosecuting, said it was the third set of proceedings relating to the case.

Emms is now scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 20,

Comments have been disabled on this article.

