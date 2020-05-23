Search

Advanced search

Global car rental firm with Norfolk branches files for bankruptcy in the US

PUBLISHED: 13:52 23 May 2020

File photo of a Hertz car rental branch closed during the coronavirus pandemic in Paramus, New Jersey, USA. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

File photo of a Hertz car rental branch closed during the coronavirus pandemic in Paramus, New Jersey, USA. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

A global car rental firm which has branches in Norfolk has filed for bankruptcy due to debt and the halt put on world travel following the coronavirus outbreak, it has emerged.

Court documents have revealed Hertz, which has more than 400 outlets across the UK and Ireland, including three in Norwich, was 18.7 billion US dollars (£15.3bn) in debt at the end of March with only 1 billion dollars (£820m) of available cash.

It was recently forced to cut 12,000 people from its global workforce and put another 4,000 on furlough, but the measures came too late to save the 102-year-old business.

Starting in mid-March, the company lost all revenue when travel shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and it started missing debt payments in April.

Hertz, which has branches in Norwich at Norwich Airport, Norwich B&Q on Boundary Road and Sprowston Homebase on Roundtree Way, has been approached for comment over the implications of the bankruptcy on its British and Irish operations.

Hertz has also been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth chief executive in six years on May 18.

You may also want to watch:

Former boss Kathryn Marinello said that “no business is built for zero revenue” on the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call on May 12.

She added: “There’s only so long that companies’ reserves will carry them.”

Hertz’s bankruptcy protection filing has not come as a surprise.

In its first-quarter report filed earlier in May with securities regulators, the company warned that it may not be able to repay or refinance debt and may not have enough cash to keep operating.

It said: “Management has concluded there is substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year from the issuance date of this quarterly report.”

Under a Chapter 11 restructuring, creditors will have to settle for less than full repayment, but the business is likely to continue operating.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Revealed: How a council lost £6m of public cash on a housing development

The start of work on the Rayne Park housing development at Three Score, Bowthorpe, in 2016. The council faces multi-million pound losses from the scheme. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

Pictures show a massive blaze, with smoke fumes rising near to the James Paget hospital. Photo: Trevor Fuller

Repeated break-ins result in new parking meter at beauty spot

Boats moored up at Salhouse Broad. The car park at the Broad has installed a new parking meter. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

Pictures show a massive blaze, with smoke fumes rising near to the James Paget hospital. Photo: Trevor Fuller

Mixed feelings as market returns for first time since lockdown

Traders at the Fakenham Thursday market were responsible for introducing their own systems for safe distancing. Picture: Archant

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

Pet puppy run over by car during violent attack on its owner

Ian Stannard. Norfolk Police.
Drive 24